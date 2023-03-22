Michael J. Stevens
Michael J. Stevens, age 84, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family on March 11, 2023, at the Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Mike was born in Hibbing on March 31, 1938, to Ray and Gertrude Stevens. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1956, attended Saint Cloud State University, became a Hospital Administrator and a Certified Public Accountant and married the love of his life in 1963. Mike and Sharon lived in St. Cloud, Rosebud, N.D., Crookston, Hibbing, Grand Rapids and then Egan. He served in the US Army, worked for the Internal Revenue Service, Itasca Memorial Hospital, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
His favorite activities were curling, camping with Hazel and Joe Nosie and their family on Namakan, vacationing at Pinehurst Resort, wintering with his wife Sharon in New Smyrna Beach Fla., and spending time with his greatly loved family. Mike’s family remembers his strengths as being non-judgmental, a great problem solver, kind and loving.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sharon (LaVoy of Naytahwaush), his four children; Mark Stevens (Kim Tyler)—Hibbing, Bonnie Stevens (Dave Kelly) Apple Valley, Kevin Stevens (Cindee Johnson)—Esko, and Michelle Stevens—Eagan. His grandchildren Michael Stevens—Hibbing, Maddie Lundquist—St Paul, and Sophie Lundquist—Denver. His siblings Monica (Jerry) Erickson—Hibbing, Martin Stevens—San Diego, Paul Stevens (Lynn Sterle)—Hibbing, and Mary Brennan—Coon Rapids. Many loved ones at Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road E. Burnsville, Minn., on April 3, 2023. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m.
