Michael J. Kampsula, 66, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at home in Hibbing.
He was born May 1, 1955, to Clifford and Mabel (Koivisto) Kampsula in Hibbing. Michael married Debra Wilson on June 19, 1976, in Hibbing. He was employed in the warehouse with Dom-Ex in Hibbing. Michael was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. He enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, going to George’s, racing, hanging with Coco, and especially spending time with his family which was very important to him. Michael also worked for Rudi’s Pizza. He delivered there for over 24 years. He enjoyed his Rudi’s family and would use deliveries for his social life.
He is survived by his two children, Richard (Carla) Kampsula, and Tennelle Kampsula, both of Hibbing; brother, Clifford Kampsula, Hibbing; two grandchildren, Cassidy and Jace Kampsula; his sister-in-law, Barb (Jeff) Hart, Hibbing;, his nieces and Godchildren, Sarah Hart, Lisa (Corey) Nelson, and Jaimie Hart; along with his best Pals Coco and Granddogs, Axel and Diesel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mabel (Koivisto) Kampsula; wife, Debra in February of 2021; his brother, Johnny Kampsula; and his mother and father-in-law, Richard C. and Joyce (Hodge) Wilson.
A gathering of family and friends for Michael will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. A private graveside service will be the following day at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at:
