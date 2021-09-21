Michael George Dubovich (known as Mike or Dubo) passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 17, 2021 in his home in Chisholm at the age of 44.
Mike was born in Chisholm, Minn., on Jan. 13, 1977. He grew up playing hockey, a goalie throughout middle and high school, and played several sports for Chisholm High School. He graduated in 1995 and went to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for his undergraduate studies. He later moved to the Twin Cities to pursue a career in new technology. He worked for the Army Corp of Engineers and trained TSA agents on airport security equipment after 9/11. He moved back to the Iron Range to work as an IT Specialist for the US Steel mine, and then joined Ziegler Cat as a Mining Technical Support Supervisor. He loved working with new technology and was known as the “tech guy.” He was a tech genius in the eyes of his family and never missed a chance to help someone.
Mike was an avid outdoor sportsman, and some of his favorite activities were duck hunting with his friends and his two Golden Retrievers, deer hunting at his father’s cabin in northern Minnesota, and fishing walleye with friends and family. Mike also loved watching and attending sport events, a diehard fan of the Vikings, Wild and Twins.
Mike is survived by his mother, Pam Dubovich (Larry Grill); father, George Dubovich; and stepmother, Ann; brother, Tristan “TJ” Dubovich (Seebie Baga); step-siblings, Brad Quigley (Jess), Lisa Olson (Brett), and Ryan Quigley (Elizabeth); as well as many other relatives and friends.
Mike was liked by all and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, including his dogs, Cooper and Max.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a time to share stories and memories of Mike beginning at noon. There will be a luncheon held after the service.
In Mike’s memory, the family suggests donations to www.diabetes.org to honor him and fight this devastating disease that causes suffering for so many.
