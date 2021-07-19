Michael E. “Rocky” Snyder, 67, of Great Scott Township, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Hibbing, Minn.

A Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
2
0
0
3
1

Tags

Load entries