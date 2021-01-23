Michael E. “Rocky” Snyder, 67, of Great Scott Township, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Hibbing, Minn., of natural causes.
He was born June 28, 1953, in Sauk Centre, Minn., and is the third son of Al and Betty Snyder, both deceased. Mike grew up in Long Prairie and Excelsior, Minn., before moving to the Iron Range where he married Sylvia Brandenburger on Dec. 5, 1986. Mike retired from his career with the Chisholm Public School District, and had also worked at William’s Lumber. Mike served as a volunteer firefighter for 26 years with the Kinney-Great Scott Fire Department and was also Township Supervisor for many years.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sylvia; son, Clayton; brothers: Greg (Gail), Chuck, Henry (Eileen), Marvin (Sheila), Doug (Maria), Fred; and his only sister, Mary Cornish (Glenn); and many nephews and nieces.
Mike was loved dearly by his wife and son, and he was a true friend to all. Mike will be missed by his many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held in 2021.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.