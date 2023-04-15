Michael Donovan Power
Michael D. Power, 71, longtime Hibbing resident, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 8, 2023, at home in Hibbing.
Michael Donovan Power
Michael D. Power, 71, longtime Hibbing resident, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 8, 2023, at home in Hibbing.
He was born on September 24, 1951, to Thomas and Modesta E. (Donovan) Power in Benson, Minn. Michael was originally from Hopkins, Minn., moving to Hibbing in 1974. Michael was the Assistant Wrestling Coach in Nashwauk during the mid-80’s. He helped establish the Wrestling team there with Don Miller. He was employed with Hibbing Taconite as a Line Attendant. He also worked for Mid-Range Carpets. He was a proud NRA member, and the Hibbing Rifle and Pistol Club. Michael was also active in the prison Ministry with Sandstone and Stillwater Prisons. He enjoyed shooting at the range, attending Blues Fest, playing the Harmonica, hunting, camping, and fishing to name a few hobbies. Michael loved traveling with his wife Dana when she was living. He also loved his Bassett Hounds Fiona & Rory very much.
Michael is survived by his children, Shannon Lund, Hibbing, Donovan (Terese) Power, Carlton, Minn., Travis Haverkost, Carrie (Joe Skalsky) Haverkost, Sadie Tisdell, Garrett Haverkost, all of Hibbing, Minn., Cody (Nicole) Haverkost, Kailua, Hawaii, and Shane (Lena) Haverkost, St. Croix Falls, Wis., brother, Patrick (Anne) Power, Petaluma, Calif., step-siblings, David (Laura) Dvorak, Minneapolis, Minn., Diane D’Kae, Minnetonka, Minn., and Karen (Lon) Barker, Minneapolis, Minn., his step-mother, Geri Power, Minnetonka, Minn., 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild with another on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dana in 2015, his parents, Thomas and Modesta, son-in-law, Larry Lund, and his favorite dog, Dooley!
Funeral services for Michael will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. John Koppel will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until the 1:00 p.m. memorial service at the funeral home on Thursday. Interment will be at a later date in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
This memorial service will be livestreamed. To access, please visit our website the morning of the service to connect with the link provided.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.