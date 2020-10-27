Michael C. Sandnas, 65, of Buhl passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Essentia Health – Virginia.

A celebration of life for Michael will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the VFW in Cook, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Sandnas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
