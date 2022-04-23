Michael Anthony Monacelli, 61, formerly of Hibbing, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Naples, Florida.
He is survived by his parents, Edward and Phyllis (Turk) Monacelli, Sr., Hibbing; his loving sister, Debbie Monacelli (Greg) Dodge, Buffalo, Minn., (daughters Jayde and Skyler); brother, Ed (Roberta) Monacelli, Jr. of Hibbing (children Nick and Laura); brother, Tom Monacelli of Hibbing (children Christopher, Amanda, and David (Autumn)); and brother, Jim (Carla) Monacelli, Woodbury, Minn., (daughters Francesca and Ava).
Michael was born August 26, 1960 in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1978. He studied Anthropology and Art History at the University of Minn., and Concordia College.
Michael deeply loved his family members, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many long-time friends. Anyone who knew Michael was aware of his particular sense of humor. He had a keen wit and loved to make people laugh and could tell a story like no one else. Michael liked the finer things in life – art, music, books, antiques, and travel. He worked most of his adult life in the food industry and loved telling stories about his travels and interactions with the famous people he’d met over the years.
Michael’s service will be held at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, Minn., on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate the service. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m.
Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. In lieu of flowers, please send your prayers to those affected by addictions.
