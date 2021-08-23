Michael Allen Zinski, 67, of Aurora, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by family, one day before his 68th birthday. He closed his eyes to his earthly home after an 18 month up and down journey with cancer.
Mike was born Aug. 21, 1953, in Washburn, Wis., to William and Shirley (Nelson) Zinski. He grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Class of 1971, later attending Eveleth Vo-Tech for welding. He was united in marriage to Kimberly Habermann on Jan. 25, 1975, in Hoyt Lakes and became father to Hilary, Jeremy, Joshua and Joel. Mike supported his family by sharing his talent for welding at USS Minntac, retiring in 2003 after 31 years, and P & H Minepro for 7 years. He also owned and operated Mike’s Window and Screen Repair. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, leaving them with “Dadisms” and a love for his infectious humor. He enjoyed camping, fishing, working in his yard and playing in his “toybox.”
Survivors include his wife, Kimberly; four children: Hilary (Matthew Cox) Zinski of Coon Rapids, Jeremy Zinski of Blaine, Joshua (Rachel) Zinski of Clinton and their children Amelia, Oliver and Henry, Joel (Maria) Zinski of Two Harbors and their son Jack; sister, Debra (Lester) Haveri of Aurora, brother, Phillip Mattson of Washburn, Wis., and their families; mother-in-law, Delores Olsen; sisters and brothers- in-law and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service for Michael will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the First Baptist Church in Aurora with Pastors Mary Lou Sixberry and John Jacquart officiating.
Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
