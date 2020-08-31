Michael Allan Bolen

Michael A. Bolen, 62, died of natural causes in his Hopkins, Minn., home on Aug. 11, 2020.

Mike was a 1976 Aurora Hoyt Lakes graduate, and attended both Eveleth Technical College and Minneapolis Technical Institute. Mike had a diverse employment history; jobs include press operator, janitorial, and assembly/collating. Mike lived in the Twin Cities for over 30 years.

He is predeceased by his grandparents; mother, Delores; brother, Randy; nephew, Garrett; and brother-in-law, John Lehman.

Mike is survived by his father, James of Aurora; brother, Lee (Linda) of Warroad; his sister, Beth Anne (Paul) of Hibbing; three nieces; one nephew; and 10 great nieces and nephews.

Mike was cremated at the Thomson Dougherty Funeral Home in Minneapolis.

His family will inter his cremains within the family plot located in Two Harbors, Minn.

