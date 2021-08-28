Michael A. Ronchetti

Michael A. Ronchetti, 70, Duluth, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in St. Lukes Hospice.

He was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Dec. 8, 1950, to Oliver and Virginia (Montelioni) Ronchetti. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School where he was active in football, swimming, track, and played trombone in various bands. Michael received his Juris Doctorate from St. John’s University and William Mitchell School of law. He had worked as a maintenance supervisor of three group homes. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Jaycees, and a bowling league. Michael married Carleen Erickson in Virginia, Minn., in 1974.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and three uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Carleen; son, Brent; daughter, Kristin (Jesse); two brothers, Jeff (Lanae), Bruce (Diane); and one sister, Mary (Dave) ; six nephews, two nieces and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until the noon Memorial Service Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1325 North 45th Ave. E., Duluth, MN. Facemasks required.

Inurnment at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home.

