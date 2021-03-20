Michael A. Biondi

Michael Anthony Biondi, our loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend left us to be reunited with the rest of la famiglia on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the age of 69.
He was born to Joseph and Lillian (Koski) Biondi on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 1951. He spent his childhood on the dairy farm in Balkan, later moving to Chisholm. He graduated Chisholm High School where he lettered in Curling and attended Hibbing Junior College.
He began a career in mining at the labs of Mintac, later transferring to Hibtac where he became a planner for the next 18 years. He utilized his knowledge of the industry as a partner in Salo-Degnan and then as Safety Director for United Refractories Inc. He retired in 2014 to pursue his many passions, and of course – fish more!
Mike had a charismatic personality and contagious smile. He was quick witted and you never knew if “aye yoses Maria!” was in exclamation or exasperation!
He was an accomplished curler and member of the Chisholm Curling club. He won many awards and trophies over the years.
Family was very important to Mike and he was proud of his Italian heritage. He enjoyed sharing stories and history with his nieces and nephews, passing down recipes and traditions. He researched genealogy, visiting Italy and tracing ancestry to the villages of Bassone and Pontremoli.
In his other travels he scuba-dove in Tahiti and Bora Bora, visited Hong Kong, Greece and Denmark. He documented trips with his talent in photography and made sure to bring home trinkets for relatives from his adventures.
Perhaps his greatest passion was for the outdoors. He loved to camp and fish, particularly on Lake of the Woods, Eagle Lake and many destinations in Canada. He enjoyed his title of cook at deer camp, but Mike’s Shangri-La was definitely at the end of his dock on Cat Point with one of his beloved Shelties by his side.
Michael is survived by brothers, Joe (Marilyn) Biondi of Warroad, Minn., and Jeff (Carol) Biondi of Orr, Minn.; many cousins, nieces, nephews and special buddies, Terry, Rick, Mark and Unch.
He was preceded in death by father, Joseph; mother, Lillian; brother, James Biondi; sisters, Barbara Stampohar, Loretta Peterson and Karen Biondi.
The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for the staff of Aspen Grove and Fairview Range Hospice for their care and support throughout the past few years. Graezi!
A private family ceremony will be held Wednesday, March 24, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm.
A graveside service will be held in June with a celebration later this summer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.