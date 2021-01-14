Merryalice was born in Alango Township in northern St. Louis Co., Minn., on July 30, 1939, and passed away quietly and peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home in Minneapolis, Minn.
She graduated from Chisholm, Minn., high school in 1957, attended Hibbing Junior College, then completed a degree in Sociology at the University of Minnesota in 1961, and then a Master's degree in Social Work from the “U”. Merryalice was in the first graduating class at the “U” for a Master's in Public Health Education.
She was employed by Pine County, Minn., as a county caseworker prior to marrying a young man she had met at the Hibbing Junior College. She and her husband Bob had two sons, David and Corey, and then adopted an infant girl (Sarah) to “avoid cluttering up the house with little boys.” The family lived in Bloomington, Minn., for many years, where the family also sponsored two young men, refugees from Vietnam, who also call her “Mom.” She was well liked by all who knew her, and will be deeply missed by her immediate and extended family and many friends.
