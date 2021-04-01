Merlin J. Moore, 96, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home in Forbes with his family by his side.
He was born on July 11, 1924, to Michael F. and Esther M. (Heglund) Moore. Merlin grew up in Leonidas and graduated Salutatorian from Eveleth High School in 1942. In 1954, he and his wife Blanche (Maxfield) began their life together in Forbes.
Merlin loved farming and continued to farm while he worked in the mining industry until his retirement from Eveleth Taconite in 1985. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, polka music and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Patrick; daughter, Janice (Daniel) Mickelson; beloved granddaughter, Lindsay (Keith) Niemi; and numerous nieces and nephews. His quick wit, laughter and the stories he shared will be missed.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Blanche; son, Bruce; his sisters, Katherine (Leo) Borash, Dorothy (Luke) Urbiha, Marlene (Robert) Peterson, Dayis (Michael) Begich; and brother, Thomas (Fayetta) Moore.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
His family extends a special thank you to nephews Mark Chopp and Mike Urbiha for their frequent visits to the farm over the years – Dad always looked forward to seeing you. We also wish to thank the staff at East Range Hospice for the care and kindness he received.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message, go to www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.