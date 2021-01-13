Merle Grover Schnortz, 70, of Iron, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born Jan. 4, 1951, in Hibbing, Minn., to Neil Bernard and Maxine Anna (Chadwick) Schnortz.
Merle was a Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran and a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) member. He worked for Eveleth Taconite in Forbes for 36 years and was a member of the Steel Workers Union. He loved the outdoors - especially camping and fishing. He also was a talented wood carver.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula (Mike) Josephson of Meadowlands; his son, Steven of Ocala, Fla.; grandchildren: Tyler, Austin, Lilly, Addison and Ansley; his mother, Maxine Schnortz of Forbes; his sister, Beverly (Leonard) Wagner of Forbes; brother, Larry (Gerlinde) Schnortz of Duluth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Merle was preceded in death by his father, Neil in 1991.
A family memorial service will be held at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, Duluth. Arrangements by Dougherty funeral Home, Duluth, 218-727-3555
