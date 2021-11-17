Melvin Ray Walters

Melvin R. Walters, 82, Side Lake, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. He was born April 5, 1939, to Roland and Evelyn (Lyckholm) Walters in Hibbing. He was employed as a truck driver for Austin Power Company. Mel was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm, Minn., the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association, the Chisholm Senior Center, and his local smear club. Mel loved hunting, fishing, carving diamond willow, was a fanatic hockey fan, and taking care of horses. He especially enjoyed working at Ironworld Discovery Center with his wife Barbara where they would role play the past. They would cook soup on the fire, make candles, wittle diamond willow and talk to the folks that were visiting each day.
He is survived by his five children: Cherie (Allen) Scofield, St. Cloud, Minn., Robert Enis, Minneapolis, Minn., Holland Walters, Las Vegas, Nev. Silas (Teresa) Walters, Hibbing, and Sean Walters, Billings, Mont.; his three siblings, Elizabeth “Sister” (Gene Wilenius) Wilenius, Tensleep, Wyo., Dennis “Tex” Walters, Side Lake, and Shirley (Rob) Huntsperger, Chisholm; seven grandchildren: Dane Scofield, Megan Ruby, Alex Walters, Ryan Walters, Madi Walters, Tyler Walters, and Natalie Walters; two great-grandchildren, Malaia and Delilah Ruby; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; great-grandson, Kayden Ruby; and six brothers and sisters: Frosty, Darryl, Charlie, Les, Louie, and Peanut Walters.
Per Mel’s request, a private celebration of his life will be held at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Steve Tomberlin will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association, located at 404 E. Howard St., Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
