Melvin was born at home in Markham, Minn., to Leslie and Sadie Mattson. He was the middle child of five.
Mel was well known on the range for his contractor carpentry. He built several homes, but he liked to remodel them the most. As he got older, he had many other interesting skills. He was a self taught man who loved to learn and create. His latest was building birch bark canoes. He is going to be very much missed.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of 25 years; his son, Eric of Duluth; step sons, Trevor and Travis Paulson; his grand daughter, Amanda Mattson; and a great grandson, Justin Mattson; and many nephews and nieces.
There will be a spring burial.
