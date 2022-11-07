Melvin ‘Mel’ Daniel Amundson
June 18, 1943—November 1, 2022
Melvin “Mel” Daniel Amundson went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Boundary Water Care Center in Ely, Minn., surrounded by family.
Mel was born in Beloit, Wis., to Melvin and Anna Amundson on June 18 1943. He grew up in Albuquerque, N.M. He graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1962.
Mel went on to work as a union sheet metal worker, a career he loved for many years. Later in life he worked as an Optician and a job coach.
On November 5, 1976, in Sisseton, S.D., he married Sonja Lindland of Tower, Minn. During their 46 years of marriage his job took them to several states, where they enjoyed many adventures and made many wonderful friends.
Everyone who knew Mel, loved him for his easy going personality, gentle spirit, and great sense of humor. He had a strong faith in God. Mel was always willing to help others and loved teaching and guiding those around him.
He loved woodworking, fishing, reading, watching movies, flea markets, garage sales and spending time with family and friends.
Mel is survived by his wife Sonja; Daughters: Shelly Monteith, Hollie(Beau) Mason; Son: Willie Canisalez; Granchildren: Gregorio(Steph) Amundson, Sean(Hope) Monteith, Monty(Kayla) Monteith, Jadey Deutsch, Joey Deutsch and Rylynn Mason; Great-Grandchildren: Elliot, Ailie and Miles: Sisters: Carol(Bill) McKinney, Lorie(Benny) Rivera: Brother-In-Law: Jim Lindland; Sister-In-Law: Kelly(Jack) Lopac, Donna(Mark) Blanchfield, Diane(Troy) Wood; Numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; Daughters: Cheri Leffew and Misty Zemple; Infant son Daniel Scott; Infant Great Grandson Caleb James; In-Laws: Leonard, Jennie, Leighton and Karen Lindland.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
