It is with profound love that the family of Melvin “Bud” Gunderson Jr. announces his peaceful passing on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the age of 89 years. Bud died of natural causes with family at his side at Aftenro Home in Duluth, Minn.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1932, in Twin Valley, Minn. He was a proud member of the United States Army. From 1952 to 1954, he served in Hokkaido, Japan, with the 82nd Field Artillery Regiment of the 1st Cavalry Division, where he earned the rank of staff sergeant. He remained in the U.S. Army Reserve until his honorable discharge in 1960.
Following his military career, Bud spent 28 years as a truck driver and shovel operator with the LTV Steel Mining Company. He enjoyed fixing everything around him, and in his “spare time,“ he repaired vehicles and appliances with the Jenia Brothers, drilled water wells with Peterson Well Drilling, and helped any neighbor or friend who came to him in need.
Bud valued two things above all else: hard work and good humor. He passed down his practical mechanical know-how and his exceptional work ethic to his children, who often called him when they had a problem only he knew how to solve. He spent the latter decades of his life making his grandchildren and great-grandchildren smile with his good-natured teasing and his playful inside jokes. He enjoyed imparting his witty wisdom to the younger generations and could often be heard saying, “If you are going to do something, do it right!”
Bud will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years and the love of his life, Lois. He will be fondly remembered by his children, Dale, Connie, David, Sally, and Jeffery; his eight grandchildren; and his seven great-grandchildren.
Bud is survived by his sisters, Shirley and Beverly; and his brother, Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Sr. and Hilder; his sisters: Janice, Elaine, Melva, Adell, Ardis, and Donna; and his brother, Jewell.
Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to an Honor Guard memorial service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery on Highway 53 near Saginaw, Minn. For those interested in attending, please arrive by 2:45 p.m. For the well-being of all attending, a mask and/or Covid-19 vaccination is kindly requested.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
