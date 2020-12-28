Melven E. Hernesman

Melvin E. Hernesman was born to Emil and Inez (Forsman) Hernesman on April 16, 1935, at their home in Hibbing, Minn. He graduated from Hibbing High School and then attended Hibbing Junior College. He earned his bachelor in science degree in electrical engineering from the University of North Dakota in 1958. After college he worked for Oliver Mining which was a branch of U.S. Steel. He was transferred to Gary, Ind., where he worked as an electrical engineer for five years. He then worked at 3M in St. Paul as a design engineer leaving after five years to work at Minnesota Power as a field engineer retiring in 1995 after 29 years.
Mel first learned to play the button box when he was 6 years old and then learned to play the piano accordion starting a dance band “Delmar Trio” at the age of 15. He belonged to the musician’s union in Hibbing and paid his way through college playing wonderful music for everyone.
Mel married his soul mate, Phyllis (Oland) Hernesman (passed away on 10/4/2003) on Aug. 5, 1961. They moved to Hermantown, Minn., in 1968 raising their four children: Matthew Hernesman (passed away on 11/18/79); Doreen Hernesman (Jim DeLanghe) Solon Springs, Wis.; Linda Lundstrom (Dan) Cottage Grove, Minn.; Daniel (Danny) Hernesman (passed away on 1/2/2004). Mel was a very devoted husband and father who introduced music to all of his children by enrolling them in accordion lessons at Johnny’s Music.
Mel was a very supportive and wonderful grandfather. He loved each of his grandchildren: Brandon Lundstrom, who lived with him to attend LSC, (Kandra); Rachel Rodlund, who lived with him all of her life, (Aaron); Taylor Lundstrom and Marissa Hernesman, who lived with him to attend LSC. His grandchildren will miss him and remember him with honor.
Mel enjoyed playing his accordion and being with his family. He and Phyllis had many family reunions at their Hermantown home bringing everyone together for a wonderful time. He was a very generous and honest person. No matter how many difficulties he faced, he was always there for others. He will be missed and remembered by many for years to come and live on in our hearts forever.
Private family services will be held, and a Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
In Lieu of Flowers or Cards, please donate to a charity that helps your community.
