Melody Lynn Chopp, 68, passed away on Nov. 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones in Makinen.
Melody was born on Sept. 14, 1953 in Virginia to Oswald and Dolly (Grecos) Hoffman. Melody married Anthony “Tony” Chopp in 1972. They raised two boys, Cory and Jamie in Virginia. Aside from a busy career with Minnesota Power and Light, her most favorite past times included being in the cheering section at all the hockey and baseball games of Cory and Jamie’s and documenting all that they were involved in. Melody was a kind, supportive, loving wife and partner, mother, grandmother, and friend. Shortly after Tony’s passing in 2004, Melody retired as a supervisor at Minnesota Power where she had 33 years of service. After retirement, Melody began working as a realtor for Coldwell Banker Property North in Virginia, fully retiring in 2020. Melody enjoyed the past 15 years living with her partner, Garland “Stew” Stewart where they enjoyed living on the lake, fishing, gardening, spending time with family, and simply being together.
Melody is survived by her sons Cory Chopp (Alison) of Columbia Falls, MT, and Jamie Chopp (Rachel) and treasured granddaughters Lila and Veda of Virginia; partner Garland “Stew” Stewart of Makinen, his children and grandchildren; her siblings Roger Hoffman of Virginia, Greg (Jackie) Hoffman of Lake Vermilion, Dolly (Lee) Hawley of Eveleth, and Ozzie (Cindy) Hoffman of Appleton, WI, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Melody was preceded in death by her parents, Oswald and Dolly (Grecos) Hoffman, and husband Anthony Chopp.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for the summer of 2022. The date is yet to be determined.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
