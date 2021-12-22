Melinda Marie Shamp, New Brighton, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
She was born Jan. 30 1957, in Hibbing, Minn., to Albertis and Ruby Shamp.
She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1975, then from the University of MN with a BSW in social work and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from Minnesota State University Mankato.
Melinda was a licensed social worker, a certified mental health professional, a certified psychiatric rehabilitation professional, a certified peer support specialist, a WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) facilitator, a mental health first aid facilitator, and a non-violent crisis prevention and intervention instructor in Minnesota. She owned her own consulting business.
Melinda is survived by her sister, Brenda (Robert) Johnson; brother, Tim (Marilyn) Shamp; nephews, Jeremy (Nicky), Cody and Kacey Johnson; nieces: Emily, Abbey, Molly, Kari and Naomi Shamp; great-nephews, Gabriel, Hunter, Oliver; and great-niece, Blake; along with many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albertis and Ruby Shamp; and her twin brothers, Frank and John Shamp.
A celebration of Melinda’s amazing life will be scheduled for a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Melinda Shamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.