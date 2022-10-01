Melinda Marie Shamp, 64, of New Brighton, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.

