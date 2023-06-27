Melia M. Shikonya

Funeral arrangements for Melia M. Shikonya, 78, of Ely, are pending with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia. She passed away Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia.

