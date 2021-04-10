Melia E. Korpi

Melia Korpi, 95, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia, Minn. Melia was a hard-working and devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt to many. She loved her family, gardening, canning, sewing, cooking, and traveling. She worked many jobs in the area including cooking and housekeeping for many people in a home health care setting well into her 80’s. The Staff at Waterview Pines all recognized her sense of humor as she would laugh and enjoy even the simplest of jokes.
She is survived by her children: Corrine Lindberg (Larry Esterberg), Dan Korpi, and Jeff Korpi; grandchildren: Deanna Hughes (John), Debi Close (Jerry Carlson), Nick Korpi, and Stephanie Korpi; great grandchildren: Jesse Lindberg (Samantha), Chelsea Lindberg (Nick Doyle), Annelise Hughes (Andy), and Wesley Korpi; great great grandchildren: Sawyer Lindberg, Lydia Lindberg, Trace Lindberg Brown, Jenson Brown, and Ava Doyle. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Melia was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Selma Salo; husband, Erland Korpi; daughter, Christine; and son-in-law, Geoff Patrick.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the Hibbing Range Funeral Home, 3702 Second Avenue West, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
