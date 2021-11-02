Melba Lucille Rogers passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1944, to Melba Silver Rogers and Howard Rogers in Hopkinsville, Ky.
She grew up working at the family store, Silver’s Grocery in Hibbing.
She was an amazing person who collected just about everything and touched so many people.
She loved her work at the Salvation Army.
Melba is survived by her daughters, Melba Silver and Laura (Scott) Dohmen; grandchildren: Krista (Harley) Powell, Nicole Palm, Ryan Dohmen and Kyle Dohmen, great grandchild, Aleczander Fox; siblings, Howard Rogers and Kay Pajari; along with her nieces and nephews: Ray Davidson, Katherine Davidson, Alex Rogers and Jeff Rogers; and her beloved bird, Hannah.
Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at the Hibbing Salvation Army at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.