Melba I. Vest

Melba Irene Vest, 75, of Mountain Iron, Minn., passed away at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Duluth on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
She was born April 27, 1945, the daughter of Chester “Clark” and Edith (Berlien) Greeley. Melba grew up in Shoreview, Minn., graduating from Shoreview High School. On Oct. 23, 1962, she married Ed Walker and together they had four children, owned and operated a service station in Burtrum, Minn., and eventually moved to Cambridge, Minn., where Melba resided for over 20 years. After she and Ed divorced in 1984, Melba met and married Vern Vest in 1994.Together they enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, and going to casinos. After Verns passing in 2003 Melba moved to Virginia, Minn., and made the Iron Range her home. Melba worked for many years at the Cambridge Community Healthcare Center, worked in Micrographics, and was a Secretary of Engineering at Carter Day international. When she moved to Virginia she opened her home up to do infant child care, and spent a lot of time helping out at her daughter’s daycare.
Melba was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed to crochet, go for walks, watch birds, especially hummingbirds, flower gardening, the excitement of a bad storm rolling in, and spending time with her family and daycare kids. She lit up a room when she walked in, and could make anyone’s day just by talking to them.
Melba is survived by her brother, Mark (Marylee) of Coon Rapids, Minn.; her four children Adrianne Walker of Osceola, Wis., Scott (Barb) Walker of Cambridge, Jennie (Greg) Stevens of Virginia, and Jeff Walker of Hibbing; three step-children, Terry Vest of Eveleth, Denny Vest of Eveleth, and Julene Vest-Sperling of Mora, Minn.; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ronny; sister, Sheila; and her husband, Vern.
Private family services will be held.
