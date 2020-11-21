Maynard T. Wick of Mt. Iron, Minn., died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1934, to Theodore and Minnie Wick. He married Loretta Kofstad on April 5, 1954 in Roseau, Minn. In 1957 they moved to Aurora, Minn., and he worked for Erie Mining/LTV Steel for 39 years as a locomotive mechanic. He was a very dedicated, hard-working man. Never wanting to miss a day of work, he even rode his snowmobile to work when a snowstorm came through during the night making it impossible to drive on the roads. He retired in 1996 and he and Loretta spent their winters in Mesa, Ariz.
He enjoyed music and was one of the finest lead guitar players in the area. He played in a country music band for 15 years during the 70’s and 80’s, and enjoyed ‘jamming’ with his friends in Arizona.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta; daughters, Debbie (Wick) Marinaro of Babbitt, Minn.; Barbara (Wick) Manney of Las Vegas, Nev.; David Wick of Baxter, Minn.; grandchildren, Tracy Marinaro, Mike Marinaro, Taylor (Manney) Wiele, and Austin Wick; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russell and Thor Wick; sisters, Mertrice (Wick) Carlson and Wilma (Wick) Bell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.