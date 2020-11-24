Mayme "Dolly" Grund, 93, of Woodbury, Minn., formerly Forest Lake and Eveleth, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Dolly, who was born in Eveleth, Minn., will always be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her.
Mayme is survived by children, Tom (Jim), Becky, Barbara, Steve (Nancy), John; grandchildren: Michael, Amanda, Emily, Kelly, Emma, Joey, Peter; four great-grandchildren: Lily, William, Mia, Thomas; two brothers; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed of 62 years.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. The livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website until Saturday, Dec. 5.
Burial will be in Fort Snelling.
Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a place of your choice.
