Maxine Washburn Morris, 101 years, died peacefully at her daughter and son-in-law’s home at Ely Lake, Eveleth, Minn., on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Maxine was born Sept. 19, 1920, on the family farm near Cataract Wisconsin to Glenn and Alice (Janes) Washburn, joining her sister Gwendolyn Elizabeth (Betty). Maxine graduated as salutatorian in 1938 from Sparta High School and attended Whitewater State Teachers College.
In 1940, Maxine followed her family to Washington, D.C., and was employed by the federal government in support of the war effort. It was in Washington that she met Floyd B. Morris. They were married Jan. 9, 1943, and spent the first year of their marriage in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, employed on the ALCAN highway construction. Their first child was born while Floyd attended school under the GI Bill. After graduation they made their home in Silver Spring Maryland where Maxine raised her children, volunteered in many organizations, and was very involved with Hughes Methodist Church. She was a talented seamstress making clothes for the entire family. When the children were older, she was employed outside the home.
After retirement Floyd and Maxine lived in Floyd’s hometown Worthington, Ind., and wintered in Clearwater, Fla., for many years. Maxine lived full time in Florida for 27 years, the center of her life was Skycrest United Methodist Church, she was active in the United Methodist women, managed the reading program, taught ESL, played dominoes with the Friday Fellowship group, and volunteered weekly in the church office. She was interested in many social justice causes and was generous with her time and funds. In 2019 she made the decision to move to Minnesota to be closer to family. She changed her allegiance from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Minnesota Twins and continued to be a Purdue Boilermakers fan. She had a lovely positive attitude and no matter what happened she would say “It could be worse”.
Maxine is survived by her children, Lynda Clover (Tim Donahue), Melissa (Jeff) Gulan, and Bart (Vicki Stafford) Morris; one granddaughter; five grandsons; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and one grandson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday June 13, at 11 a.m. at United in Christ Lutheran Church, Eveleth. Inurnment will be in Worthington, Ind., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation to your favorite charity is suggested.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.