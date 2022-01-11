Maxine Louise Solberg, 85, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Babbitt on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Maxine was born on Sept. 11, 1936, to Ethel and Reuben Anderson in Soudan, Minnesota. She was the second of four children.
She graduated from Tower-Soudan High School. Following graduation, one of her favorite jobs was working for the State of Minnesota Forestry Department where she had the unique opportunity to name a lake after her. Maxine Lake is located north of Ely, Minn., and later became a part of the BWCA.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was generous, loving, and had a kind heart. She had a subtle sense of humor and quietly contagious personality. In her 43 years as a Teacher’s Aid and Librarian at the Babbitt School, she influenced many students’ lives and encouraged each one to succeed.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Merlin; and their three children, Jane (Thomas), Dave (Delaine) and Terry (Diane); her four grandchildren: Mike (Kelsey), Scott (Cheyenne), Courtney and Joshua; brother, Doug (Cathy); sister-in-law, Julie; and her seven grand pups!
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barb; brother, Paul; and son, Robert.
She will be greatly missed and her memories will be cherished forever. Her most treasured moments were enjoying the cabin on the lake surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Babbitt with Pastor Brian Birk officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Solberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.