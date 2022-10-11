Maxine Joan (Kersting) Sandberg

Maxine Joan (Kersting) Sandberg, 70, of Cook, Minn., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at the Cook Community Center, Cook. Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

