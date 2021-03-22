Maxine Anna Schnortz, 94, of Iron, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her granddaughter’s home in Meadowlands.
Maxine was born May 5, 1926, to Merle and Myrtle (Cook) Chadwick in Hibbing. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. During WWII Maxine worked as a rivet inspector at Bundy Tubing in Detroit, Mich., she also worked at the Forbes Co-Op for one year. Maxine loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, knitting, and watching the deer and turkeys in the morning with her coffee, she always looked forward to the daily paper. Maxine enjoyed travel, she went out west with her husband multiple times, they also visited Niagara Falls for their honeymoon. Neil and Maxine took their seven grandkids camping two at a time, family was especially important to Maxine.
Maxine is survived by her children, Larry (Gerlinde) Schnortz, Duluth, Beverly (Leonard) Wagner, Iron; brother-in-law, Gene Sandberg, Bagley, Minn.; grandchildren: Patrick Schnortz, Michael (Desiree) Sarkela, Gordon Schnortz, Steven Schnortz, Timothy (Jessica) Sarkela, Paula (Michael) Josephson, Jessica (Matt) Karasek; 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; special niece, Lynn Case and her daughter Sadie; special caregivers Doreen Chadwick and Jessica Karasek.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Myrtle; husband, Neil Schnortz; siblings, Wilma Sandberg, John Chadwick, Arthur “Bud” Chadwick; and her son, Merle Schnortz.
A memorial service will be held noon, Thursday, March 25, at Dougherty Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
