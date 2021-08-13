Max E. Benolken, Sr., 86, of Nashwauk, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Max lived most of his life in Nashwauk and drove semi until his retirement in 1996. In his younger days, he was very active with the Nashwauk Ambulance Service and Fire Department. Max was one of the founders of the Range Riders ATV Club, with which he was still involved. Max had also served in the Army National Guard.
Survivors include his children, Max (Marsha) Benolken, Jr. of Nashwauk, Lorraine (Steve) Hassel of Kentucky, Jody (Doran) Benolken of Pengilly, and Darcy Stewart of Nashwauk; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and siblings, Jack Benolken of Nashwauk, and Rubie Hanson of Nashwauk.
His parents; his wife, Anna Mae; and brothers, Tony, Joe, and Allan preceded him in death.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Cloverdale Hall North of Nashwauk.
Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.