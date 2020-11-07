Max A. Zoretic, 88, formerly of Ely, Babbitt, and Zephyrhills Fla., passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020, in Silver Bay, Minn.
He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1950, along with his high school sweetheart, Jean Nordstrom. Max proudly served in combat for the Minnesota Army National Guard 7th Infantry Division in Korea. He then worked as a welder for Reserve Mining Company and also owned and operated a Roto Rooter franchise. Max married his highschool sweetheart Jean in 1955, and moved to Ely where they raised their five daughters on Beacon Hill. In 1993, they became “snowbirds” enjoying retirement life in Florida.
Max is survived by his five daughters, Deborah (Joe) Kobe of Ely, Michele (Bryan) Mattila of Omaha, Neb., Nancy Greeney of White Bear Lake, Jane Kerntz of Buhl, Katie Zoretic of Buhl; eight grandchildren: Sarah (Brad) Westerberg, Courtney (Josh) Engquist, Bryan J. (Carrie) Mattila, Jayna (Chris) McDaniel, Vince Greeney, Maddie Greeney, Patrick Kerntz, Steven Kerntz; eight great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Patricia Zoretic.
Max was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean of 53 years in 2008; grandson, Jon Max Rice; brother, Vince; and sister, Bernadine.
A family gathering is being planned for next summer.
