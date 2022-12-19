Mavis June Krezel, 90, of Virginia, formerly of Gilbert died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
She was born on June 7, 1932, to Clifford and Diana (Madison) Pratt in Mesaba Location. She grew up and attended school in Virginia. On March 12, 1949, she was united in marriage to John Krezel. The couple made their home in Gilbert for over sixty years. Mavis was a devoted wife and homemaker Once her children were older, she went to work at Herberger’s, where she was the Receiving Room Manager until her retirement. Mavis was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she taught religion class and served on the guilds. Mavis enjoyed spending winters with John in Las Vegas for twenty years. She enjoyed newspaper puzzles and playing BINGO, having won the very last BINGO game she ever played just last week! Mavis was also an avid reader. She took the greatest pleasure in spending time with her family and friends. Mavis was a gracious host and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for her guests, especially for the holidays.
Survivors include her daughter: Colleen (Robert) Finc of Ely Lake; son-in-law: Bill Larson of Eveleth; granddaughter: Shari (Paul) Undeland of Grand Rapids; grandsons: Chad (Danielle) Larson of Eveleth, Ryan (Katie) Finc of Esko, Jeff (Raia) Finc of Shoreview, and Trevor (Heather) Finc of Maple Grove; great-grandchildren: Hailey & Abby Undeland, Blake & Brianna Larson, Elise & Tyler Finc, Veronica & Omri Finc and Mason Finc with another on-the-way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter: Linda Larson; siblings: Donald Pratt, Margaret Wicklund, Gordon and Fred Pratt and Diana Bennett; and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
