Mavis Hansen peacefully passed away on August 31, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN after a long battle with cancer.
Mavis was born on August 21, 1936 to John and Jennie Wainio in Eveleth, MN. She married Ronald Hansen on June 26, 1954 and had two sons: Gregory Hansen and Mark Hansen. Mavis worked as a receptionist in Ely, MN for most of her career. When she thought it was time to retire, she began to work as a waitress in Tower, MN instead. When she retired to Duluth, she started volunteering at a local kindergarten. Mavis was an active mother and grandmother, to both her own and any who needed it.
Mavis was preceded in death by her husband, her sons, her parents, and her siblings Oliver Wainio, Phyliss Wainio, and Shirley Bodovinitz.
She is survived by her granddaughters Ashley (Ryan) Olthoff and Whitney (Thomas) Cook, four great-grandchildren, brothers Jack Markasich and James Wainio, many nephews and nieces, and her partner of thirteen years, Raymond Stang.
Mavis will be remembered for her caring heart, her spunk, her strength, and, as is not unexpected of a daughter of Finnish immigrants, her sisu.
The celebration of life for Mavis will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 1-3 p.m. at the Cast Iron Bar and Grill in Duluth off Highway 53. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St Paul, who provided Mavis and her family with kindness, comfort, and dignity in her final weeks.
