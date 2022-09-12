Mavis Hansen
Whitney Cook

Mavis Hansen peacefully passed away on August 31, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN after a long battle with cancer.

Mavis was born on August 21, 1936 to John and Jennie Wainio in Eveleth, MN. She married Ronald Hansen on June 26, 1954 and had two sons: Gregory Hansen and Mark Hansen. Mavis worked as a receptionist in Ely, MN for most of her career. When she thought it was time to retire, she began to work as a waitress in Tower, MN instead. When she retired to Duluth, she started volunteering at a local kindergarten. Mavis was an active mother and grandmother, to both her own and any who needed it.

