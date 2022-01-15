Matthew Jon Svedberg
April 5, 1972 — January 12, 2022
Matthew Jon Svedberg of St. Paul, MN went to be with his loving Savior on January 12, 2022 at Regions Hospital at the age of 49. He was born in Virginia, MN on April 5, 1972 to Doyle and Ilona Svedberg of Cook, MN.
Matt grew up in Cook and graduated from Cook High School in 1990. After finishing high school, Matt moved to Duluth, MN where he studied broadcasting and later moved to the Twin Cities. Matt’s love of sports was evident throughout his life. After he moved to the Twin Cities, he worked for his favorite Minnesota teams; the Twins and Wild. He also enjoyed watching them on TV along with the Vikings and Gophers any chance he could get. When Matt wasn’t watching his favorite sports teams, he enjoyed fishing, listening to country music, spending time with family, playing cards, and drinking Dr. Pepper with the latest bacon inspired sandwich. Matt attended several concerts and enjoyed seeing his favorite artists.
Matt would defy odds repeatedly throughout his life. As a child, doctors said he wouldn’t live to see another day, only to find Matt the next day eating hot dogs and watching TV.
Matt’s legacy of not being defined by Spina Bifida will live on as life lessons for those that knew him along with the many doctors and nurses who shared about Matt’s VIP status at the hospital where he was lovingly known as “miracle man”. Matt would often joke that he truly was “one in a million”. His legacy lives on through medical research to help others defy limitations and medical expectations.
Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Allen and Lois McClellan; paternal grandparents David and Vera Svedberg; uncles: Lowell Svedberg, Rodney Svedberg, Robert Chapman and Warren Lesko.
Matt was a caring son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. He is survived by his parents Doyle and Ilona Svedberg; brother Josh Svedberg; sisters: Sarah Svedberg and Rachel (Jason) Alt; and nieces: Emily and Kara; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Although we are all going to miss the joy Matt brought to our lives, we know he is in heaven enjoying being pain free with his new heavenly body. Please join Matt’s family in celebrating his earthly life. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 6-8 PM at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN. The Funeral Service will be held the next day, Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2:00PM at the First Baptist Church, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held again one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
