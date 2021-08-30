Matthew John Yernatich, 62, of Duluth, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, three years after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
Matt was born on Dec. 23, 1958, the oldest child of Jack and Margaret Yernatich of Tower, Minn.
Matt graduated from Tower Soudan High School and the University of Minnesota Duluth with Bachelor’s Degrees in Secondary Education and Business Administration.
Matt is the owner of Artistic Anglers in Duluth and has been for the past 27 years. Artistic Anglers is known nationwide as the premier fiberglass fish reproduction and wildlife art studio.
He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Yvonne Rooney on June 22, 1985, in Tower, Minn., and they made their home in Duluth for the past 36 years.
Matt is survived by his wife, Yvonne; and his children, Marisa (Jake) Williams of Hermantown, Minn., Megan Yernatich of Duluth, and Joseph Yernatich of Duluth; grandchildren, Weston, Ella and Beau Williams; niece, Morgan Rooney of New York City, N.Y.; nephew Aiden Rooney of Duluth; his mother Margaret Yernatich of Duluth, sister Mary (Paul) Ravnikar of Champlin, Minn.; brothers, Daniel (Crystal) Yernatich of Mountain Iron, Minn.; and David (Sandra) Yernatich of Plymouth, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews; his uncle, John Tekautz of Tower; his aunt Marlene (Jim) Saretzky of Springfield, Va.; his dear friends, Jim Mustonen, Ted Pilgrim, Rob Bergquist; and many other beloved extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Yernatich; grandparents, John and Agnes Tekautz and Anthony and Ina Yernatich.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the oncology and radiology departments at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth for their tremendous care of Matt over the past three years and Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center Hospice for their compassionate care of him over the last few weeks.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. in St. John’s Catholic Church, 4230 St Johns Ave, Duluth, MN 55803.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.