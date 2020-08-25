Matthew John Miner, 61, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the place he loved best, his beautiful home on Island Lake, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Matt was born on Sept. 24, 1958, in Grand Rapids, Minn., the third of James and Luciya Miner’s seven children. He grew up in Duluth’s Woodland neighborhood near the family’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store. He attended St. John’s School and later graduated from Cathedral High School. He attended St. John’s, St. James, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Churches. As with his entire family, Matt’s Catholic faith was a cornerstone of his life.
After graduation, Matt began his 44-year career in the family business, learning from his grandfather and father. Matt began as a meat cutter at the Piggly Wiggly and Miller Hill Super One stores. His affinity for exceptionally prepared meats, especially at family gatherings, would continue throughout his life. Matt then went on to join the Miner’s, Inc. corporate team as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Facilities Director. He had oversight of 41 retail locations, wholesale distribution center, transportation department and shopping center locations. He showed great pride in watching his children Patty, Luke and Hunter as they became fourth generation members of Super One Foods, Miner’s Inc.
Matt’s charitable endeavors included volunteering for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, where he most recently served on its Board of Directors. He contributed to numerous charities, events and benefits supported by the Miner family throughout the communities they serve.
Throughout his life, Matt chased a passion for the outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, his travels took him to 6 continents, from Canada’s Northwest Territory, to Argentina, Russia, Alaska and Africa, where he was able to share his passion with his children, siblings and friends.
Matt’s truest joy was his children and grandchildren. Whether spending deer season out at the hunting cabin with Luke and Hunter, fishing off the dock at Sunshine Lake or watching a building being demolished with grandchildren, Matt cherished these simple moments. He leaned on his family for inspiration and strength during his over four year battle with cancer. His precious grandchildren were there with hugs, smiles, laughter, jokes, handmade artwork and beaded jewelry for their grandpa. Matt’s great smile and sparkling blue eyes were never brighter than when the kids or grandkids were near.
He will be sorrowfully missed by his beloved mother, Luciya Miner; daughter, Patty Miner-Lokken and her husband, Erik; son, Luke Miner and his wife, Trista; son, Hunter Miner and Hunter’s sister, Addison Miner, who Matt loved as his own; granddaughters, Elliot and Emerson Miner; grandsons, Ryan Lokken and Everett Miner. His best friend and loving partner, Robyn Cadigan; his siblings: brother, Jim Miner, Jr. and his wife, Diane; sister, Marie Miner; sister, Theresa Lorentz and her husband, Ron; brother, John Miner and his wife, Judy; brother, Jerry Miner and his husband, Tony; dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; as well as former wife, Laurie Mieloch Miner; and the Cadigan and Mieloch families.
Matt was preceded in death by his infant son, David; son, Scott; father, James A. Miner, Sr.; and brother, Michael.
Due to COVID concerns, private family services will be held.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, 4503 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811 or northernlakesfoodbank.org
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555.
