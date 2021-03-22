Matthew John Mickelson, 58, of Biwabik died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Matt was born on Feb. 26, 1963, to Lawrence and Beverly (Hill) Mickelson in Virginia. Matt, otherwise known by his friends as “Mutti” or “Mello” graduated from the Horace Mann High School, Class of 1981 as a Biwabik Brave. During high school, he was a swimmer and played football as offense and defense. His football team were 1980 State Champions. He furthered his education at Augsburg College in Minneapolis where he studied biochemistry. Matt traveled out west where he had the opportunity to ski at several mountains. He taught both of his sons how to ski at the very early age of four. He later traveled all around the US while specializing in asbestos removal. Most notably, Matt was employed as a supervisor at Delta Airlines in Chisholm. Matt was a talented craftsman. On the family homestead, he and Deanna built a house on Upper Cedar Island Lake. Matt had two sons, Lee who was born May 15, 1996, and Luke, born 12/30/1999. Matt was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time at the Pfeiffer Inn, “The Shack” on Lower Cedar Island Lake. Matt and his lifelong buddies made many memories going to the “Loves Nest” and Trestle Inn. Hobbies of Matt’s was smoking meat on his deck, listening to music, attending rock concerts, playing the Dice Game at Christmas, westerns and Sci-Fi.
Matt was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Ruffed Grouse, and the NRA. He volunteered for the Biwabik 4th of July, and coached basketball and flag football for his children.
Matt will be remembered for love of his dogs, especially “Tupoo,” for being sentimental, and the “Voice of Reason” among his family and friends.
In the last year of Matt’s life his favorite days were spent with Freya.
Matt is survived by two sons, Lee (Paige Long) Mickelson and Luke Mickelson; a granddaughter whom he adored, Freya Mickelson; the mother of his children, Deanna Mickelson; his mother, Beverly Mickelson; one sister, Bonnie Mickelson; his roommate, Chris “Hippie” Levchak; and his beloved dog, Angus.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Mickelson; two sisters, Debra and Connie Mickelson; an infant brother, John Mickelson; and his uncle and aunt, George Hill and Joan Wermager.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at The Pub in Biwabik. Current COVID19 mandates of masks and social distancing will be followed.
Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
