Mathew J. Baudek, 91, of Babbitt, Minn., completed his earthly life on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
He was born the youngest to parents Matt and Jennie Baudek, adored by three sisters and raised in Ely. He graduated high school and honorably served his country from 1948-1951 in allied-occupied Germany post WWII. Back stateside, he was a police officer in Ely for a short time until marrying Rita Kylmala in 1952. Together Matt and Rita were blessed with raising six children in Ely, sharing 64 years of marriage until Rita’s passing in 2016. Matt (supported by Rita) coached Little League and participated for a time leading a Boy Scout troop. Matt dedicated 30 years of service to Reserve Mining Company from 1954 until transitioning to retirement in 1984. Faced with an empty nest, Rita and Matt relocated to Babbitt in 1979 and thrived in the community actively volunteering at St. Pius X, the Lion’s Club, Conservation Club, and local golf course. After Rita departed, one of Matt’s remaining goals was to live independently in his home which he bravely achieved all but his final four days before peacefully passing to his eternal rest.
Matt is survived by son, Mathew Baudek (Marie); and daughters, Janice Beyer (Craig), and Judy Husar (Martin); as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Matt was predeceased by his parents; loving wife, Rita; beloved sons, Patrick Baudek (Kris), Jerome Baudek and Tom Baudek; and sisters, Olga Artisensi, Jean Skolaris and Sylvia Wagoner; and many extended relatives.
There will be no funeral mass, and Matt’s internment in the Ely cemetery will be planned at a later date.
Kerntz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.