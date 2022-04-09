Maryellen Hanson, 77, passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was affectionately known as Mellen by many, a nickname given to her by her great nephew, Bo.
Maryellen was born on March 16, 1945 in Chicago, Ill., to Frank and Millie (Heaton) Gilmartin. She was married to the love of her life, Gordon Hanson, on December 20, 1994. Maryellen and Gordon shared a wonderful forty years together. They enjoyed racing at Brainerd International Raceway and fishing. Maryellen also enjoyed spending time in her garden, baking cookies and cooking large holiday meals. For many years, she held a large annual garage sale with family and friends. Maryellen worked at Village Inn for over twenty years before retiring.
Maryellen is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dolores; and her brother, Joe.
Maryellen is survived by her husband, Gordon; four sons: Dennis, Mike, John, and Chris (Jessica); grandchildren: Emily, Kirsten, Nick, Connor, and Natalie; great grandchildren: Bailey, Odin and Rita; her brother, Bill (Barbara) Gilmartin; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
