MaryAnn Loomis Brince, 90, of South St Paul, Minn., formerly of Eveleth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

MaryAnn graduated from the University St. Catherine with a nursing degree and worked as a nurse at Divine Redeemer in South St. Paul. She spent her retirement on Ely Lake in Eveleth, Minn.

MaryAnn is survived by children: Michael (Mary) Loomis, Elizabeth (John) Kunert, and Mark Loomis.

She was preceded in death by parents, Marcus and Antoinette Brince; husband, Robert.

Services to be held in the Spring.

Arrangements are with the Cremation Society of MN.

