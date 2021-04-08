Mary Workman

Mary Workman, 97, lifelong resident of the Hibbing area, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home with family at her side.

She was born Aug. 3, 1923, in Carson Lake, Minn., the daughter of Peter and Frances (Klobuchar) Shain. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School. Mary was united in marriage to Clayton A. Workman on Nov. 26, 1949, in Hibbing.

Mary worked as a homemaker, and loved spending time with and feeding her family. She was a member of St. Michael’s Serbian Orthodox Church where she sang in the choir. Mary enjoyed crocheting.

Mary is survived by her children, Arnold (Alice) Workman, Yvonne (Mark) Maras, and Gary Workman – all of Hibbing; grandchildren, Jason Workman, Amy (Tate) Hagland, Tawnya Maras, and Erik (Trish) Maras; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton (2007); brothers, Mike, John, and Paul; and sister, Olga.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the noon Funeral Service Monday, April 12, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Dean Franck will officiate.

Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Workman, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Service information

Apr 12
Visitation
Monday, April 12, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home
2030 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 12
Funeral Service
Monday, April 12, 2021
12:00PM
Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home
2030 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries