Mary Susan Vesel, “Susan” passed away in her sleep Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at home.
She was born to Mary (Cox) and Charles Mason in Grinnell, Iowa, March 24, 1939, growing up in St. Louis, Mo. She graduated from University High School in University City, Mo., and Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis. While attending Lawrence University a fateful dinner party introduced Susan to what became the love of her life, “Chucky.” They were married Dec. 30, 1960, in St. Louis, Mo., moved to Knoxville, Tenn., following Chuck’s career, started a family, eventually moving to Hibbing. Once the children were in school Susan went back to teaching and pursuing a Master of Education specializing in Learning Disabilities. She became the first LD teacher in Northern Minnesota. Her career was spent helping those kids who fell between the cracks long before there were any systems to support those who needed the most attention.
Susan loved to socialize, golf and curl, even winning the 1993 USWCA National Championship in Boston, Mass. She was a great organizer holding numerous offices, locally and nationally including LPGA, USWCA, and PEO to name a few.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Anne (Rob) Cotter, Duluth, Minn.; son Michael Vesel, Hibbing; and the lights of her life, her grandchildren, Trevor Cotter, Montreal, Quebec, and Anthony Cotter, St. Paul, Minn., and a brother-in-law, John (Judy) Vesel, Northborough, Mass.
She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck of nearly 60 years.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hibbing.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity keeping Susan in your heart.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.