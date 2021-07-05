Mary Ruth (Tobak) Cameron

Mary Ruth “Mert" Tobak Cameron, surrounded by loved ones, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
"Mert " was born in Chisholm, Minn., on Oct. 31, 1932. Her nickname “Mert” came from her maiden initials MRT, and many used her nickname throughout her life.
She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1950 and was wed to Paul E. Cameron Jr. They raised their four children in Chisholm.
Mary Ruth is survived by her children: Paul of Bloomington, Minn., Jack of Superior, Wis./Puerto Plata, DR, Scott of Northfield, Minn., and Nancy (Bill) Kundinger of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; grandchildren: Nicole, Jesse, Katie, Lindsay, Melanie and Erin; plus five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Tabak of Renton, Wash.; and her close friend, Betty “Shorty” (Verant) Harwood of Duluth, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Jack and Rose (Samsa) Tobak; siblings, Jennie Briski, Rose Bradovich and Jack Tobak; and close friends, Wayne Gardner and Frances “Slim” (Wren) Holasek.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8,St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery alongside her husband Paul in Minneapolis, MN.
