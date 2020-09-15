Mary Pauline Babich, 98, lifelong resident of Eveleth, died Monday, Sept.7, 2020, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Mary was born on Nov. 12, 1921, to John and Catrinia (Kurie) Fisher and raised in Chicken Town. She graduated from Eveleth High School in 1938. Following graduation, Mary worked at Lagges’ Candy Kitchen and later at The Golden Rule. She was united in marriage to John Jack Babich on Nov. 16, 1946, at the former Holy Family Catholic Church.
Mary loved to cook, sew and garden. For many years, she would knit mittens and donate them to Franklin Elementary and also to Fr. Antus of the Orr Catholic Church who would bring them to the Nett Lake Native American Reservation. She also made the teddy bears for the Virginia Police Department’s Hug-A-Bear Campaign. Mary loved playing bingo, spending time with her girlfriends and neighbors, card club and watching the Minnesota Twins. She especially loved to babysit her grandchildren and was very generous with her time and giving to everyone. Mary never drove a car but that never stopped her from being involved with many activities and spending time with friends.
She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, National Catholic Society of Foresters and Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Margaret 1888 and a former member of the Croatian Fraternal Union.
She is survived by her children, John (Patty) Babich, Bill (Donna) Babich, Tom (Karen) Babich; grandchildren: Stacy Hemer, Andi Jo (Matt) Lau, Tim (Alecia) Babich, Chris (Sonja) Babich, Carl (Josie) Babich, Amanda (Rob) Hinrichs, Kaitlyn Babich; great-grandchildren: Wally, Charlie, Leah, Crystal, Unto and expected baby great-granddaughter; brother, Joe Fisher; and numerous much loved, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Babich in 1992; brothers, John Fisher, Michael Fisher; and sisters-in-law, Kathryn Fisher and Rose Fisher.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Waterview Woods and staff for the wonderful care given to Mary the past four years.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the Memorial Mass at the church on Friday.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth 4th of July Committee or the Eveleth Community Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
