Mary M. Ribich, 91, longtime resident of Hibbing, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Hibbing.
She was born Dec. 11, 1930, to Leo and Leonore A. (Kuehlthau) Geimer in Superior, Wis. Mary attended Claude Allauze Academy in Superior and later graduated from Cathedral High School in Superior. Mary went on to attend the College of St. Scholastica and graduated with a B.S. Degree in Dietetics in 1952. Her dietetic internship was served at the VA hospital in Houston, Texas, followed by employment at the VA hospital in Kansas City, Mo., and finally in Milwaukee, Wis., at their VA hospital.
On May 18, 1957, she married Anthony Ribich at Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior by her cousin, Fr. Don Tracey, and later moved to Hibbing, Minn. Mary was employed at the Chisholm Memorial and Hibbing Hospitals. She set up the Dietary department for the Eveleth Fitzgerald Hospital. She did consulting work at several nursing homes at Fairview Hospital and Range Center in Chisholm. Mary was a past member of B.A.W. and Soroptimists. She was a board member of Access North, where she served as Chairman of the Board for 3 years. She was a member of the Hibbing Historical Society and the United Federation of Women, the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, a former board member at the Center for Independent Living, the CCW, and American Dietetic Association. She enjoyed Bridge, later changing to Dominos, gardening and reading as some of her favorite pastimes.
Mary is survived by her son, Mark Ribich, Minnetonka, Minn.; granddaughter, Lindsey Ribich; daughter, Catherine Ann Grubich of Hibbing; grandsons, Christopher Constantini, Sean Constantini and Nikolai Grubich; granddaughter, Carly Grubich; and great-granddaughter, Madelynn Grubich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Leonora; her husband, Tony; brothers, Russell and Robert Geimer; as well as her Ribich inlaws, Jerry and Agnes Ribich, Frank and Mary Ribich, and Martin and Delores Ribich.
Funeral services for Mary will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Daniel Weiske will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday.
A private interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Fairview Range Hospice and special caregiver, Erin Jacobsen for the loving care Mary received in her final days.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.