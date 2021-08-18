Mary M. Anderson, 64, of Chisholm, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Essentia Health Miller Dwan in Duluth.

She was born Aug. 3, 1957, to Edward Sr. and Margaret (Goerdt) Vaughn. She attended Alango school and was a high school graduate of Cook High School before graduating with an associate’s degree at the Eveleth technical college. She was united in marriage on June 19, 1976 in Cook, to Donald G. Anderson. Mary had lived in Bear River before making her home and moving to Chisholm in 1994. Mary was a member of the Bear River Lutheran Church and active in the church choir. She worked for Delta Airlines Reservation Center in Chisholm since it’s opening. She enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader and was always participating in fundraisers and charities that needed help. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her compassion and caring for others.

Mary is survived by her husband, Donald; children: Greg, Eric (Trista), Sarah (Trevor) Northagen; grandson, Nolan, sisters: Tarsia Kalway, Judy (Ervin) Kruse, Linda Grayson; brothers: Craig (Deb) Vaughn, John (Babette) Vaughn; numerous nieces, nephews; godson, Connor Kalway; and special adopted daughter, Talia Carlson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathy Willenborg; brothers, Edward Jr. and Brion Vaughn.

Memorial Services will be on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 pm. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook, Minn.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com

